GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0084

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $1,217.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 439,001,021 coins and its circulating supply is 408,347,988 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

