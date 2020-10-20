Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $24.49 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and $11.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $280.20 or 0.02349387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 93.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00026580 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.