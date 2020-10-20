Hashshare Market Capitalization Achieves $4.12 Million (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Hashshare has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2.78 million worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashshare has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007633 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004979 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Hashshare

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,590,476 coins. Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare. Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en.

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

