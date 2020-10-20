Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €49.50 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €49.50 ($58.24) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.17 ($56.67).

ETR:DLG opened at €36.82 ($43.32) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

