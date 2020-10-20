Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.49 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00012510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and $783,430.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,901.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.03094404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.02039808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00394713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00988423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00487342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00042743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,739,812 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.