HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $264.46 million and $506,322.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00006444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000691 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,992,397 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

