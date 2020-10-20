HelloGold Reaches Market Cap of $223,768.45 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $223,768.45 and $26.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.01322117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00142951 BTC.

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

