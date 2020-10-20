Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.