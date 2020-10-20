Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $620.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

