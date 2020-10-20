Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.45.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

