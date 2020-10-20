Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

