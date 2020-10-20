HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of FRA:HOT opened at €68.15 ($80.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.07. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

