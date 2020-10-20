Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Down 5.3%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.33 and last traded at $74.31. 4,242,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,216,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 860.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

