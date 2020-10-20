Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.13 ($35.45).

BOSS opened at €21.78 ($25.62) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.51 and a 200-day moving average of €24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

