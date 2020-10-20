IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.25% of IAA worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

