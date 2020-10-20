IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

