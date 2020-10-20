IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 50.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON stock opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion and a PE ratio of -93.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $570,333.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,174,415.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.