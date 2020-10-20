ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.25. 4,518,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,829,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $916.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,811,013 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 2,093,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,191,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 724,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 661,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

