Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:IMO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,763. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

