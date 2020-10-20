Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.12% of Incyte worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. 898,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,161. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

