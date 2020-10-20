Independent Research Reiterates “€152.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €152.00 ($178.82) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €165.31 ($194.49).

ETR VOW3 opened at €139.28 ($163.86) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

