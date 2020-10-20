ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

