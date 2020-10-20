Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $56,537.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,763,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

