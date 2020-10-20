InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,710,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,928,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSPR shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 211.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.78% of InspireMD worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

