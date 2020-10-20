Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $75.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

