Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 717,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 857,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

