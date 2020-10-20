Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 1,082,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 764,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

