InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.13. Approximately 217,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 354,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

