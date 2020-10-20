IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.25-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1-11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.05 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-7.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IQVIA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.89.

IQV opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149,451 shares of company stock worth $502,350,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

