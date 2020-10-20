IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.24 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.89.

NYSE:IQV opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $171.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,350,243 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

