IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

NYSE:IQV opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.89.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock worth $502,350,243 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

