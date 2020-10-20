iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 1,433,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,429. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.