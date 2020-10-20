iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

