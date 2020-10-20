IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.79. 2,851,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 418,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.