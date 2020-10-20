Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €26.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.94 ($35.22).

Shares of VIV traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching €24.97 ($29.38). 1,154,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.44. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

