Jetcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,133.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $183,187.63 and approximately $31,133.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

