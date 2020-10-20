JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Neutral”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IHG. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

