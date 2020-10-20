JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,890 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

