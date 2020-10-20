KeyCorp Cuts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $10.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $511,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

