KeyCorp Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $196.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $215.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.