Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 14,638,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,714,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

