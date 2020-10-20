Kuai Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.26 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

