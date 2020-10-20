Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 6.9%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.15. 559,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 694,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,532,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,000 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

