Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Shares Up 6.8%

Li Auto (NYSE:LI)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.49. 7,589,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,191,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. 86 Research began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $47,788,000.

