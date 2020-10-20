Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Middlefield Banc makes up approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Middlefield Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 60.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771. Middlefield Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBCN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

