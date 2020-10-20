Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 7,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after buying an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Applied Materials by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,007,000 after buying an additional 867,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

