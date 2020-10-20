Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,190 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,260 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $281.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $291.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.