Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $262,033,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,369,000 after acquiring an additional 902,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $3,376,180. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

