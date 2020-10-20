Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.52 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

