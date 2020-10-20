Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 681.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

CB stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.